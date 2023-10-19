"Are you hitting on me?" – Saraya responds to AEW star's latest shot at her

AEW star Saraya has had to deal with a lot of online backlash from fans over the years. Additionally, she's also had an ongoing social media rivalry with Emi Sakura, which saw its latest chapter written today.

The rivalry notably intensified between the stars when Saraya came out to Queen's "We Will Rock You" at All In this year. The song is notably used by Sakura during her matches in the form of chants, and not only was she upset about it, but her fans were too.

In response to Emi Sakura recently calling her out before AEW Dynamite, Saraya continued the banter and questioned if the veteran was flirting with her.

"Are you hitting on me Emi?" the Anti-Diva posted.

Saraya notably comes from a wrestling family, which began with both her parents. Alongside her, both her brothers also took up the sport, as well as her eldest nephew. Recently, one of her younger nephews made his wrestling debut at 10 years old alongside his father, Zak Zodiac.

A recent report debunked the potential reason for Saraya losing the AEW Women's Championship

The Anti-Diva shockingly lost the AEW Women's Championship recently after a short reign of only 44 days. While many fans were happy to see Hikaru Shida recapture the title, the belief that Saraya was injured became the common misconception.

However, according to Fightful Select, the former women's champion is not injured, and losing the title was part of the plan. That said, it's unclear if this was the long-term plan or something that Tony Khan decided to do recently. It remains to be seen if she'll get a rematch for the belt and if she'll be successful or not.

What could be next for Saraya? Perhaps the star could go after the TBS Championship and become the first star to ever hold both belts? Only time will tell, but right now, it doesn't seem like there are any plans to feature her in the title picture.

