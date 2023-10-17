Saraya reacts as her 10-year-old nephew makes his wrestling debut

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently tweeted about her 10-year-old nephew Kayden Knight, who recently made his wrestling debut at an independent promotion.

However, this is not the first time we've seen a young kid in the ring, as we saw WWE referee John Cone's son Nicholas compete at WWE WrestleMania 34. Cone and Nicholas teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) and successfully defeated them to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Over on Twitter, the former NXT Women's Champion praised her nephew and reacted to his debut:

"My nephew made his debut! Let’s go buddy! Auntie Raya is so proud!"

AEW star Saraya challenges former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Former WWE star Saraya recently challenged multiple stars for their titles including former SmackDown Women's Champion and current IMPACT Wrestling star Trinity (FKA Naomi).

Speaking with Women's Wrestling Talk, the former AEW Women's Champion spoke about possibly competing on the independent circuit:

"WAW [World Association of Wrestling], of course. I don't know about indie promotions, but I would love to go against Trin [Trinity]. Maybe I carry the AEW [women's title] and then take the IMPACT championship off her, and hell, I'll go to New Japan and take that championship too and carry them around. I'm like Thanos with championship belts. I want to take them all. I'll take Statlander's belt [AEW TBS Championship]. I'll go on and get the trios championship. I'll take them all. I'll get MJF's championship [AEW World Championship]."

The AEW star further added:

"I'm taking them all, Tony [Tony Khan]. I'm coming to work and stealing the belts. Do I have a match? No, I'm just going to steal them. I'll stick to outright stealing them." (H/T: Fightful)

Let us know in the comments below what your favorite AEW moment of Saraya is so far!