Are some stars jealous Ric Flair is back on TV in AEW? WWE Hall of Famer says it's true

Ric Flair recently made a shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The WWE Hall of Famer, whose name has been associated with the Stamford-based company for decades, appeared during the October 25 edition of Dynamite during WCW legend Sting's in-ring segment and expressed his desire to be a part of his retirement journey.

AEW later announced that the legend had announced a multiyear deal with the company, which will also see Flair’s Wooooo! Energy, becoming the exclusive energy drink of the Jacksonville-based company.

During an interview with ESPN, Ric Flair was asked about his appearance schedule in AEW. The 74-year-old said that he would make appearances as per the company's requirements but also claimed that many people were jealous that he was back on TV.

"I don't know. I mean, we've got a structured deal in place, but you know me. Have gun will travel if they need me. I'm available and they will always treat me fair. We all want to be together for the show and the guys were great. People were friendly. At my age, the world of jealousy has never been bigger. You don't think there's a lot of jealous people that I'm back on TV? You're out of your mind. You know that adage that you want to see somebody do good, but not too good." (H/t WrestlingNews.co)

Dutch Mantell begs Ric Flair not to have a match after his AEW signing

After signing a deal with the Jacksonville-based company, Ric Flair showed a willingness to perform in the Jacksonville-based company by saying he wanted to have a promo battle with the World Champion MJF. It was also announced that the Natureboy was medically cleared to take bumps.

During the recent edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell said that wrestlers should have a cut-off age and expressed disinterest in seeing the 74-year-old wear wrestling boots again

"He said he's been cleared to have a match...Please, Ric, please don't have a match...Okay, anyway, that leads to a match, I know where it's leading. Please don't do it. AEW now is looking like "All Elderly Wrestling" really. I think a wrestler should have a cut-off age where they can't get back in the ring anymore, basically, you talk about making it look folly," Mantell said. [5:06 - 5:37]

