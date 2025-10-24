"Are we doing this?" - MJF publicly called out for ignoring 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Some time earlier, MJF expressed interest in squaring off against a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Now, The Wolf of Wrestling has been asked for an update on whether he is still open to facing Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) in singles competition.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been missing from action since last month's All Out : Toronto, where he battled Mark Briscoe in a brutal Tables N' Thumbtacks match. The bout was a culmination of MJF's gradually escalating rivalry with The Sussex County Chicken, which began earlier this year enroute to All In : Texas. After losing to the self-proclaimed "generational talent" one-on-one in August, Briscoe managed to put Friedman away at All Out by planting him with a Jay Driller on the thumbtack-strewn ring.

During his post-match promo after the pay-per-view, The Salt of The Earth voiced his frustrations over his loss to the Conglomeration member, and vowed to not come back to AEW programming until he returns to form. Earlier in September, Friedman had expressed his interest in battling former WWE superstar Nic Nemeth after a report clarified that TNA talent were allowed to appear in Maple Leaf Pro-Wrestling, disputing prior claims to the contrary.

In the midst of MJF's ongoing hiatus, MLP President Scott D'Amore, on his recent D'Amore Drop column, called out Friedman to ask if he would be coming around to face off against the multi-time former WWE champion in his promotion.

"Speaking of champions appearing at Maple Leaf, it’s been a month since MJF publicly challenged Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) to face him in MLP. Are we doing this, MJF?" [H/T - Yahoo!Sports]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Sick. ​ Hey @MapleLeafPW Feed me Ziggler.

It remains to be seen if Friedman and Nemeth will go toe-to-toe anytime soon.

A former WWE legend recently opened up on his iconic segment with MJF

Back in October, 2020, MJF was attempting to join Chris Jericho's stable, The Inner Circle. That month, the two stars were featured in one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's most entertaining segments till date - a musical act dubbed "Le Dinner Debonair". The Learning Tree, during a recent appearance on Busted Open, shed light on a legal issue that necessitated several last-minute adjustments prior to the routine, stating:

"The version we used had been signed off on… and then two hours before airtime, we got a message saying, ‘If you guys use this version, we’ll sue you.’ “ guess they didn’t like the frickin’ horn player or the guy who played drums on it—it was some personal issue... We got it edited again and barely got it downloaded into the system with 10 seconds to spare. Tony said we’d have to do it live, but we were like, ‘We can’t do this live—we’re in the ring!’” [H/T - Ringside News]

Like MJF, Jericho is also on hiatus from AEW, although unlike Friedman, Y2J is expected by many to return to WWE soon.

