Ariel Helwani takes shots at Tony Khan, calls him 'bizarre' for putting over WWE SmackDown

Tony Khan has never shied away from expressing his thoughts on social media. One of his latest tweets created a lot of chatter. Ariel Helwani recently shared what he thinks about his online spat with the AEW President.

Last week, SmackDown took place in Montreal. Ariel Helwani also made his first appearance on the blue brand. The Canadian journalist spent time with the crowd and hyped the main event of The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Sami Zayn versus Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

After seeing Helwani on SmackDown, AEW President Tony Khan called him a fraud on Twitter. Khan also seemingly took a shot at his own commentator Tony Schiavone.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, the Combat Sports journalist weighed in on Khan's tweet. Helwani mentioned that he initially thought that was from a fake account.

He then stated that it was strange for the AEW CEO to openly admit that he was currently watching his competitor's program, putting more eyes on the product.

"I thought it was fake. Because anybody can have a blue check, right? This guy doesn’t follow me, he’s never tweeted me, I was like, ‘There’s no way that he actually tweeted this.’ Number one proving that he was watching, which is bizarre, why would you put the competition over and show that you’re watching some random SmackDown at some random moment in telecast?" Ariel Helwani said. [H/T SEScoops]

Michael Cole took shots at Tony Khan during WWE Elimination Chamber

During the Elimination Chamber, Ariel Helwani sat in the front row alongside UFC legend George Saint Pierre.

Upon seeing Helwani, Michael Cole introduced him as an unbiased journalist and took a subtle shot at Tony Khan, reflecting on the Combat Sports journalist's 'most frustrating' interview.

"The unbiased, world-renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!" Michael Cole said.

Helwani also found it confusing that Khan would bury one of AEW's top personalities while trying to take digs at him.

