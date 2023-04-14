"As soon as D-Von gets better" - Bully Ray jokes about debuting in AEW to attack 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Hall of Famer Bully Ray jokes about wanting to reunite with his brother to take out eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions The Hardys in AEW.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jeff Hardy made a shocking return. He showed up to help out his brother against The Firm attack. Fans were ecstatic as it was the first time The Charismatic Enigma was seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his suspension following his latest DUI arrest over 300 days ago.

During the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray joked about making his AEW debut along with his brother D-Von Dudley to take out the Hardys and rekindle their rivalry from back in the day.

“As soon as D-Von gets better, me and D-Von will jump the rails on the Hardys, lay them out, lay everybody else out in the tag team division, and you know do what we do best,” Bully Ray said. [02:52 - 03:01]

Ray also praised the segment and believes it was very well executed. At the same time, the former WWE Tag Team Champion hoped that the Charismatic Enigma would make good use of this second chance and not let his demons spoil things again for him.

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer appreciated Jeff Hardy for helping Hook

When Jeff Hardy returned, he did not just show up to help his brother, there were other stars that were being taken out by The Firm. One of the wrestlers that was being beaten up was FTW Champion Hook, and Jeff helped him as well.

While speaking on the same podcast, Tommy Dreamer appreciated Hardy for helping Hook as well. He believes this would help elevate the FTW Champion's career and also felt that he could benefit a lot by hanging out with the WWE veterans.

“Another great thing about what Jeff did, if you’d noticed, and this is being on television whatever. Waits, hugs his brother, ‘yay’, turns, helps Hook. Helps pickup Hook… That is endorsing somebody who’s young that the fans like, that has this following, and Hook’s career will be elevated just by hanging out with the Hardys,” Tommy Dreamer said. [02:12 - 02:46]

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that Jeff Hardy has not recovered completely from his eye surgery, and thus for the next few weeks, he will not be wrestling.

Would you like to see The Dudleys and Hardys wrestle each other in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes