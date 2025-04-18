"Assuming Tony Khan allows Mox to do so" - Fans eager to see Seth Rollins' wish come true

The Shield is often considered one of the most influential WWE factions in modern times. Its members were Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose.

After they split, their members went on to have stellar individual careers. While Reigns and Rollins are currently main event stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) is the reigning AEW World Champion.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on a Fanatics Live Signing. He was asked who he would like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by. Interestingly, he said if the company added him to the celebrated fraternity, he desired his Shield brothers to bestow this honor upon him.

Fans on X/Twitter did agree that the Tribal Chief and the Purveyor of Violence were perfect candidates to induct the former WWE Champion. However, a few were skeptical that AEW President Tony Khan would allow his top asset to appear in the rival promotion.

See their reactions below.

Fans react to Rollins' statement. (Image via EliteRockerz's X)

Fans react to Rollins' statement. (Image via EliteRockerz and FadeAwayMedia's X)

Along with Moxley and Reigns, Seth Rollins would like his wife, Becky Lynch, to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

During the aforementioned Fanatics Live Signing appearance, the Architect also stated that he would be delighted if his wife, five-time Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. The couple tied the knot in 2021, and together, they have a daughter.

"Are we sure I'm gonna get into the Hall of Fame? My wife [Becky Lynch] does come to mind. We have a professional connection, but our connection is very personal as well so I don't know if we wanna go there," said Rolllins. (H/T Fightful)

Seth Rollins is set to lock horns with Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.

