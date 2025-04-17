Triple H comments on working with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from NXT to WrestleMania

Triple H has opened up about working with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from NXT all the way to the biggest stage in the business. He has guided them from developmental to the main roster and eventually faced both stars at WrestleMania.

The Visionary and the OTC are set to collide in a Triple Threat match with CM Punk this Saturday night. The bout will headline the show, as it's a match that many fans are excited about and looking forward to.

Triple H recently spoke to Peter Rosenberg ahead of WrestleMania 41 in a video uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel. He commented on his working relationship with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

"It's funny as time went by, doing all kinds of stuff with Seth and then eventually getting to work with him in a big way. All the stuff that we did with Roman and then getting to work with him at WrestleMania in a big way, where these were guys that I was there when they were in developmental in NXT and trying to get them - help them figure all this out. It's a lot to figure all this out and get them to where they are in their careers. They did it, but like, to be a part of that. There's just so many of those moments that were incredible," he said. (6:22-6:58)

Seth Rollins said he'd book a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock if he had creative control

The Final Boss vs. The Tribal Chief is still considered a dream match by many fans. Seth Rollins said in a recent interview with RGIII on Outta Pocket that he would book the match if he had creative control for one night.

"I'd want to get that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match out of the way. I'm sick of everybody talking about it. I just want to get it out of the way, you know what I mean? Yeah, see how much you love it when you see it. Already happened, twice. Don't need it again," Seth Rollins said. [From 1:20:20 to 1:20:33]

Seth, Punk, and Roman are all top stars in WWE. However, only one of them will walk out victorious at WrestleMania 41.

