Seth Rollins stuns the WWE Universe with statement on The Rock and Roman Reigns

WWE is headed into WrestleMania 41 Weekend, and two of its biggest Superstars will headline Night One with CM Punk: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While The Rock isn't booked, the rumor mill is running rampant on potential surprises in Las Vegas. Rollins has just interrupted the buzz with a staggering statement.

Reigns and Rollins came up together in The Shield with current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The longtime associates worked nearly 30 singles matches, and while just 10 were televised, the veteran WWE Superstars have headlined RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and more. The Rock is an even closer associate who has never locked up with Roman one-on-one, but their singles showdown has been rumored and highly anticipated for years.

The Final Boss vs. The Tribal Chief is not needed, according to The Visionary. Rollins spoke with RGIII on Outta Pocket and was asked to name the first match he'd book if he had unlimited creative control for one night. The RAW Superstar named The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, but for a different reason than most.

"Woof, woof... that's great, man. You know what? This might be controversial... um, but I think the first one I would do, tomorrow, is actually... eh, he kind of applies. I'd want to get that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match out of the way. I'm sick of everybody talking about it. I just want to get it out of the way, you know what I mean? Yeah, see how much you love it when you see it. Already happened, twice. Don't need it again," Seth Rollins said. [From 1:20:04 to 1:20:33]

The WrestleMania XL Saturday main event is the only time Rock and Rollins have shared the ring. The last Reigns vs. Rollins TV match came at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Reigns retained the Universal Championship as Rollins won by DQ.

Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns set for WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday

WWE is just three days away from Night One of WrestleMania 41. The big event will air live from Allegiant Stadium, beginning with the three-hour Countdown to WrestleMania pre-show at 4 PM ET.

The marquee Triple Threat with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins is set to headline Night One as the main event. It's been reported that WrestleMania Saturday will open with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jey Uso.

While not confirmed, sources also reported that WrestleMania Sunday will open with Women's World Champion IYO SKY defending against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in another Triple Threat. The WrestleMania 41 main event will see John Cena challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

