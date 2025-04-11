Celebrity cries after Seth Rollins displays "ruthless" heel turn on the spot

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk have the WWE Universe amped up over what is expected to be one of the hottest Triple Threats in WrestleMania history. Entering the match as perhaps the most villainous heel of the three, Rollins recently left a celebrity interviewer in tears.

Ad

The Visionary is widely regarded as an all-time great WWE Superstar when it comes to reinventing himself and remaining relevant. Rollins has had around a dozen heel-face turns in his career. Many consider him to be a "tweener" right now, considering what happened at the Royal Rumble, as he was for a brief period in November 2022.

Munya Chawawa auditioned to be The Architect's understudy. The UK actor-comedian hosts a popular series, The Understudy, and his latest episode features an audition for a heel character for WrestleMania 41. Chawawa has "tried out" and served as an understudy for names like The Rock, Brian Cox, Kevin Hart, Ryan Gosling, and Simon Pegg, among others. His 10th episode of The Understudy featured Rollins, and at some point, he asked Rollins what it took to be a villain.

Ad

Trending

"Ruthlessness. First of all, you got to believe in yourself. You got to believe in everything that you're saying to be an effective heel. [Chawawa: you look like a curtain] OK! yeah. Yeah, that's, I mean! [Chawawa: did that feel mean?] Not particularly, I mean! [Chawawa: I didn't mean it, you look great] Yeah, I look fantastic, and curtains are beautiful, often. So, I suppose if you're calling me boring and mundane, I guess that could be an insult," Seth Rollins said. [From 3:25 to 4:01]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Chawawa then invited The Visionary to "go crazy" on him. The comedy influencer ended up in tears, but played along with the former WWE Champion, who held true to his heel roots and was ruthless with his celebrity interviewer:

"You want me to go crazy on you? Ok. Alright. Well, if I'm being honest... you don't stand a chance. You're never going to be my understudy, you're never going to be my understudy's understudy. You're too small, I don't know you have an ounce of athletic ability, your level of charisma is weak, so weak I can't even chart it. I was going to say it's off the charts in a bad way, but it's below that, like in the bottom of the ocean, like the Mariana Trench level of charisma. You have nothing to offer. There's no amount of energy in your body that's going to make you as good as you need to be. You might be a bag-boy for me at some point, that could be the best it gets for you. [Chawawa begins crying] [...] You got to have thick skin," Seth Rollins said. [From 4:05 to 5:15]

Ad

You can check out their interaction in the video below:

Ad

Chawawa played along well as he then jokingly responded to Seth Rollins' thick skin warning by admitting he has eczema. Rollins then revealed that a villainous laugh is the next big part of being a heel as they went into another lesson.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins rumored for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA, for Monday's live RAW. This will be the red brand's go-home show for WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns has been announced for a rare RAW appearance on Monday for the final push to 'Mania. Paul Heyman is not listed with him after their recent issues. WWE also has not officially announced CM Punk and Seth Rollins for RAW, but they are expected for the last red brand hype with Roman. The promotion has confirmed Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins for the WrestleMania Saturday main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More