Roman Reigns claims he's forgotten in expletive-filled statement on CM Punk and Seth Rollins

We are days away from Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins featuring at WrestleMania Vegas, in a Triple Threat Match. As superstars turn the heat up ahead of their matches at The Showcase of the Immortals, Reigns just stunned fans with thoughts on where he's at and the opponents for his 10th WrestleMania main event.

The Tribal Chief entered WrestleMania XL as WWE's Undisputed Champion a year ago, leading the company through a historic title reign. Reigns left Night Two with no gold and without The Bloodline after being dethroned by Cody Rhodes. Reigns fought back from a hiatus, but before he can focus on a championship chase, the son of the great Sika must fight two longtime associates in Punk and Rollins.

The Voice of the Voiceless and The Visionary recently headlined RAW from Madison Square Garden inside a Steel Cage. Rollins defeated Punk, but Reigns destroyed both men in a surprise attack. The MSG RAW and the journey to Las Vegas are featured in the latest episode of The Build to WrestleMania 41, noting that the three are fighting to rule WWE. Seen below, the video opens with Reigns making some controversial remarks while backstage at The World's Most Famous Arena.

"We are in MSG, it's Monday night. There's a huge cage match on the line between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. It's 'Mania season now. What better way to come back than to do it right here, and make a statement. It feels like there's just this undertone of disrespect, just how, like, short-term memory can just hit, and people can forget about who you are, and what you've done. [...] They're both pieces of s**t. [...] There ain't no f*****g question this place is better when I'm in charge," Roman Reigns said. [0:04 to 1:15]

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is set to be the main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday. Based on a leaked match order, it's rumored that Night One will open with Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns rumored for WWE SmackDown

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 will air later this week from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. John Cena's blue brand return will highlight the show, along with the 11th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins have not been announced for SmackDown as of now. However, The Tribal Chief is featured on graphics advertising the show, but Punk and Rollins are not. It's likely we see one or more of these combatants appear early in the episode, so they can get a few miles up the road to the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The SmackDown lineup includes the Street Profits defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns, plus The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter. Others advertised are Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

