"They are both so incredible" - AEW personnel hypes up Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler for Dynamite tonight

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming match between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on Dynamite tonight.

FTR are the reigning AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions. The duo will write another chapter of their illustrious careers when they collide in a first-time-ever match this Wednesday night.

The two men will fight to secure a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament. The company has already added another layer of hype to the clash by announcing CM Punk as a special guest commentator.

Earlier today, Aubrey Edwards showered praise on FTR via her Twitter account, claiming that the two men tend to bring out the best in her. She lauded Wheeler and Harwood's art of storytelling while asserting that their bout could get the wrestling world talking for a long time:

"I tell them often (but not enough) that working with @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR makes me a better referee. Their knowledge, passion, and storytelling ability is insane. They are both so incredible. This match is going to be one we talk about for a long time. #AEWDynamite" Edwards tweeted.

Dax Harwood recently revealed that FTR came up with the idea of fighting each other as an homage to Owen Hart and the family's legacy.

AEW star Cash Wheeler recently shut down the possibility of FTR's split up

While FTR is adrenaline-fueled ahead of their singles match, some fans think the duo could be on the verge of splitting up.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, AEW star Cash Wheeler bluntly stated that he would retire first before entertaining the idea of breaking up with Dax Harwood:

We don't want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that, I'll retire before we ever entertain that idea. Print it. Tattoo it. I don't care. We're never going to do a break up angle," said Cash Wheeler. (H/T Fightful).

Harwood and Wheeler have already set the bar for themselves with their stellar performances every week. The two men have shown grit to hang out with one of the best stars in the singles competition. Their impending clash is expected to be one for the ages.

