Aubrey Edwards shares a heartwarming message after former WWE star's surprising AEW exit 

Leva Bates (fka as The Librarian) is one of the most recent talents to exit AEW. Before signing with the company in 2019, Bates briefly appeared on WWE NXT, competing for the brand for a year. She then became one of the first set of women wrestlers to be signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Aubrey Edwards, the promotion's first full-time female referee, was among the first to take to social media to send off Leva. The former has been with the promotion since 2019, similar to Bates, so the two would have worked with each other at some point in the company's development.

Edwards would dedicate a heartfelt message to Bates through her Twitter account, thanking her and mentioning how much she has impacted her and others.

"All my love to you, friend. I can't thank you enough for everything. You've had such a positive impact on my life and on the lives of countless others. I will miss you dearly. 🥹 May your toilet paper always be too loud," she wrote.

Fans may not get to see the off-screen backstage action, but for a company like AEW, with a very brief but eventful history to date, there are key figures that helped to develop the promotion to what it is now.

By reading testimonies, dedicated messages, appreciation posts, and the like, fans and even non-fans get a glimpse of just how important every person is to the foundation of a company.

Leva Bates made an impact both on and off the screen in AEW

Leva Bates is one of the latest AEW talents to depart the promotion. Having been with the Tony Khan-led company for four years, she became integral to AEW.

Formerly known as The Librarian, Bates made her debut at Fyter Fest 2019 and competed in-ring from time to time. She would then have off-screen roles as well and contribute to several groups within the company.

Although her in-ring career was short-lived, her character would still appear occasionally, even appearing in the promotion's YouTube sketch counterpart, Being the Elite.

It is safe to say that the Librarians are no more, but they will always be a part of the company's history.

