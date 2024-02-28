Austin Gunn, Tay Melo, and others react to former AEW star's return to WWE after 5 years

Former AEW star Shawn Spears has returned to WWE on the latest episode of NXT.

Shawn Spears announced his AEW departure in December 2023. He was part of factions like the Pinnacle and was often dubbed "The Chairman" in the company. Before signing with Jacksonville-based promotion, he worked at WWE from 2013 to 2019.

Spears's WWE return was teased in vignettes for several weeks. He appeared on the latest NXT episode, attacking Ridge Holland. He came back to the promotion after five years.

Multiple stars like Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Austin Gunn, and others from the Tony Khan-led promotion have taken social media to congratulate the 43-year-old star on his WWE return.

Santana wrote:

"Dope s**t! 💪🏽"

Referencing Spears's previous "Perfect 10" gimmick, Austin Gunn wrote:

"perfect10n 🤍"

It will be interesting to see what the 43-year-old star brings on NXT.

RVD recently blamed Sammy Guevara for Jeff Hardy's AEW injury

On a recent Rampage taping, Spears's former rival Sammy Guevara accidentally injured Jeff Hardy's nose while delivering a 450 Splash.

While speaking on his One of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam claimed that Sammy was to be held accountable for this botch.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said.

On the recent episode of Collision, Sammy Guevara lost to Powerhouse Hobss in a no-qualifications match.

