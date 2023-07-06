Austin Theory is still behind AEW star's record as the longest reigning WWE United States Champion

While Austin Theory is breaking the past records of longest WWE United States Champions, he is still significantly behind a record set by a current AEW star.

Theory had a massive push in his run during Vince McMahon's time. While he was red hot at one point, staggered booking has lessened his impact lately. Despite winning against John Cena at the last WrestleMania, he is not involved in any significant storyline right now.

However, his title reign as the United States Champion has reached an impressive 221 days. While he has surpassed a few legends in terms of the duration of his reign, it is still behind that of Dean Ambrose, who stands at 351 days.

Now known as Jon Moxley, the former WWE Superstar is working in AEW at the moment. He has already won the World Title there 3 times so far and is regarded as one of the biggest stars of the company.

Only time will tell whether Theory will be able to hold on to his title long enough to break Moxley's record.

Vince Russo believes the WWE United States belt will soon change hands

While Austin Theory is still holding the United States Champion, Vince Russo thinks it is the easiest title that can be passed on in WWE at the moment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the veteran stated:

"You're right, they're gonna do Austin Theory," Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone. "That is the easiest way out. There's no way no one in that office could tell me Austin Theory's getting over. I don't care if he's the prize pupil. I don't care. There's nobody who can look you in the eye with a straight face and say that, so that definitely is the easiest [title] change." [4:31 – 4:56]

With Damien Preist now holding the position of Mr. Money in the Bank, it remains to be seen whether he will go for Seth Rollins' title again or switch tracks to follow Vince Russo's advice.

