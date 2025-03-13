Bandaged AEW star appears on Dynamite to drop major news

A top AEW star walked out to the ring on this week's episode of Dynamite still wrapped in bandages after his violent Revolution 2025 match. The star being referenced here is Will Ospreay, who shed light on his future in the promotion.

A battered Ospreay was interviewed by Tony Schiavone on the March 12, 2025, episode of AEW's Wednesday night show. The Aerial Assassin spoke about the physical repercussions of his bloody Steel Cage war against Kyle Fletcher this past Sunday. Upon being asked what his subsequent goals were, the Englishman revealed that he wanted championship gold around his waist. However, he acknowledged the fact that two contenders were waiting in line ahead of him - Cope and Swerve Strickland.

"Next week, Cope's got his world title match. Then at Dynasty, Swerve's got his world title match. So, it leaves me to ask, 'When do I call my shot?' It makes me wonder 'When does it matter most?'"

Ospreay proceeded to reveal that he wanted to compete for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In Texas later this year. To that end, The Commonwealth Kingpin declared that he was officially entering himself as a participant in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. He also sent a message to Cope, Swerve, and Mox, the three men who will vie for the title over the next several weeks.

"I have set myself an objective, I have set myself a mission. Because I want to be in the main event, Saturday, 12th of July, at Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field, and I know one way I can get there. By entering the Owen Hart Tournament," said Ospreay.

The winner of last year's Owen Hart Tournament was Bryan Danielson, who dethroned Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In: London.

