Bayley seemingly reacts to top AEW stars’ phenomenal match at ROH: Death Before Dishonor

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley is one of the most popular names in the modern era. She has been signed to the Stamford-based company since 2012, and Triple H has immense faith in her. Interestingly, she keeps herself updated with the happenings in other wrestling promotions.

Ring of Honor is owned by AEW president Tony Khan. The promotion recently held Death Before Dishonor at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This event was a massive success. In DOD 2025's main event, Athena retained the ROH Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa in a phenomenal match. Bayley seemingly watched the entire showdown and reacted to it on X with a double emoji.

"👏🏼👏🏼" wrote the WWE star.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 👏🏼👏🏼

It will be interesting to see Bayley join All Elite Wrestling someday. Fans want to see the 36-year-old undertake a new challenge, and signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion would make the internet wrestling community go berserk. Additionally, her best friend Mercedes Mone is thriving in the Jacksonville-based company.

ROH Death Before Dishonor results

Death Before Dishonor 2025 had several title matches. It had thirteen bouts in total, with four of them taking place in the pre-show.

Here are the results of Death Before Dishonor's:

$50k Four Way: Dralistico vs. AR Fox vs. Angelico vs. Adam Priest.

Jay Lethal vs. Jordan Oliver.

Billie Starkz vs. Ashley Vox.

MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. Frat House (Griff Garrison & Cole Karter) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds).

ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Hechicero

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

ROH World Tag Team Championships: Sammy Guevara & TBA (c) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum)

Fight Without Honor: QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser

ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarity (c) vs. Xelhua

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: The Sons of Texas (Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean).

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament – First Round: Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie.

Conglomeration (Tomohiro Ishii & Hologram) vs. Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese).

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson.

ROH's next big show is going to be Final Battle. It is scheduled to take place on 5th December 2025.

