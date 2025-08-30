Former WWE champion discloses that Tony Khan has been helping her with a new project

In 2022, Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor. This company now operates as a sister promotion to All Elite Wrestling. Bandido is the current ROH World Champion. Meanwhile, former WWE star Athena is in the middle of a historic ROH Women's World Championship reign.Ring of Honor recently held Death Before Dishonor at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In its main event, Athena retained her title against Mina Shirakawa in a hard-hitting match. Interestingly, during the show's media scrum, The War Goddess revealed that Tony Khan has been helping her with Metroplex Wrestling's &quot;Who Runs The World?&quot; events.&quot;But yes, it is going to be a very regular thing and Tony’s been very awesome with helping me with that as well so, we’re working on it. I promise I’m a little late because I was a little busy traveling the world and defending my championship and trying to win championships. But I promise you it’s a regular thing so, please stay tuned. I know by Monday, we are gonna be releasing the full talent list, and then we will start doing matches because I’m very excited to announce a few myself…&quot; said the former Ember Moon. [H/T: Fightful]Athena is one of the co-founders of Metroplex Wrestling (MPX). The first &quot;Who Runs The World?&quot; was held on August 9th. A second event is scheduled for October 25th.‘Fuck Tony Khan,’ says former AEW star Jake HagerJake Hager was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2024. Unfortunately, he did not leave the company on good terms. The former Jack Swagger recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and criticized Khan.&quot;I always find a way to say this every day, so I think everyone should too: say, ‘Fuck Tony Khan.’ I could tell that he didn’t want me there,&quot; said the former World Heavyweight Champion.Tony Khan and Jake Hager might never work together again. Only time will tell if they will mend their relationship.