"Bearcat back in WWE will feed generations," "That's a bummer" - Fans react to major new rumor on Keith Lee's AEW status amid continuous absence

According to recent reports shared on social media, Keith Lee's time in AEW could soon come to an end. Fans have now shared their reactions to the same, following on the heels of multiple high-profile All Elite departures.

Ad

After captivating audiences with his incredible blend of power, agility, and charisma on the independents, Keith Lee signed with WWE in 2018. After putting on classics against the likes of Dominik Dijakovic, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Adam Cole, and more in NXT, The Limitless One was called up to the main roster. Unfortunately, his run on RAW fizzled out despite the hype surrounding his prior appearances, and he was eventually released by the Stamford-based company in late 2021.

Ad

Trending

Lee debuted in AEW in February 2022 and was soon paired up with Swerve Strickland. The duo won and held the AEW World Tag Team Titles until dissensions led to a violent split, with the former Moghul Embassy leader turning on his partner. The rivalry was never properly resolved, and although Lee was booked to face Strickland at Worlds End 2023, he had to pull out of the match due to injury.

The 40-year-old star has been MIA since December 2023 and has been on a hiatus since undergoing double surgeries last year. Despite being backstage at recent AEW shows, there have been no signs hinting at the former NXT Champion's potential television return. Recently, it was reported that Keith Lee's contract with All Elite Wrestling could be coming to an end unless injury time were to be added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon took to X (fka Twitter) to react to the aforementioned update. Many users speculated on Lee returning to WWE. Several fans considered a run for Lee on Smackdown, while others suggested that Tony Khan could still utilize him:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fan reactions to the latest update on Keith Lee's contract [Image Credits: X]

Keith Lee's former AEW tag partner has become its top star

Keith Lee was replaced in his Worlds End match against Swerve Strickland by his ally Dustin Rhodes, who unfortunately could not beat The New Flavour. Strickland went on to become an ace for the Tony Khan-led company with his star-making work throughout 2024. He even won and had an acclaimed reign with the AEW World Championship.

Ad

Although he lost the belt last year, Swerve is back in the World Title picture and will face his bitter rival Ricochet in a number one contender's bout at Revolution 2025. It remains to be seen whether Keith Lee will remain in All Elite Wrestling and return to resolve his issues with Strickland or if he is WWE-bound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback