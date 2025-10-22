  • home icon
  Beloved AEW star discharged from hospital; issues emotional statement

Beloved AEW star discharged from hospital; issues emotional statement

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:01 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

A popular AEW star has just announced that they have fortunately been discharged from the hospital following a great health scare. They have sent out a message, thanking several people of importance, including the fans.

A few weeks ago, on AEW Collision: Homecoming, Kota Ibushi sustained a major injury during his match with Josh Alexander. He ended up breaking his femur, which is set to put him on the shelf for more than a year. He will then need additional time to get back into in-ring condition.

The Golden Star has taken to Instagram to provide an update on his condition. He revealed that he was now out of the hospital and thanked the likes of Michael Nakazawa, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan for their help. He also talked about his experience and how it was not the start of his recovery period.

"I finally made it to the wheelchair. Thanks to the help of the nurses, Nakazawa-san, Kenny-san, Tony Khan, and many other dedicated people and fans, I was able to transfer from my bed to the wheelchair. Of course, it was extremely painful, and the pain was unparalleled. In such a short time, my legs and body have become thinner, and I have lost 12.4 kg, but this is only the beginning of my post-surgery period. From here on, how I heal is entirely up to my own choices, and my future will change. I absolutely will heal as best I can!"
He was full of praise for the AEW President and thanked him for being hands-on with this situation. He made a bold declaration, saying he'd work hard in his recovery to repay everyone who helped him.

"For the first time, I have seen and felt that the president himself is willing to do so much for me, even though he has other work to do besides wrestling. Contract extension... I have no words to express. Kenny is also the vice president, but he is doing his best. How can I repay him? The only way to repay wrestling is with wrestling!! I will dedicate what I can do now, to the company and the fans." Ibushi wrote. [Translation via Google]
Kota Ibushi was set to be featured at AEW WrestleDream

During the media call heading into AEW WrestleDream, Tony Khan confirmed that Kota Ibushi was planned for the show. He did not reveal any specifics about the information.

Dave Meltzer added more context to this as he revealed that Ibushi was set to be in a tag team match with Kenny Omega against members of the Don Callis Family. The company had to pivot due to the unexpected injury situation.

Kota Ibushi will now be on his road to recovery, and this will be the case for a while. We at Sportskeeda wish him a smooth and speedy recovery.

