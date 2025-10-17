  • home icon
  • AEW WrestleDream plans scrapped for former WWE name due to an unfortunate injury - Reports

AEW WrestleDream plans scrapped for former WWE name due to an unfortunate injury - Reports

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 17, 2025 09:03 GMT
Tony Khan made a huge revealation. (Image via AEW Facebook and AEW YouTube)
Tony Khan made a huge revealation. (Image via AEW Facebook and AEW YouTube)

Tony Khan is the co-founder of AEW. His company is WWE's biggest competitor, and they are currently preparing for WrestleDream. This pay-per-view is scheduled to take place this weekend.

On the October 12 episode of AEW Collision, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi locked horns with The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander. This was a good showdown. However, it ended after The Golden Star tragically got injured.

Ibushi was eventually rushed to the hospital, where it was revealed that he suffered a fractured femur. He will be sidelined indefinitely. Interestingly, Tony Khan revealed that the 43-year-old was going to feature in WrestleDream.

Khan recently took media questions heading into WrestleDream. During this interaction, he reportedly revealed that Ibushi was planned for the upcoming pay-per-view. However, changes were made due to his sudden injury. The businessman even wished the Japanese star the best with his recovery.

Kota Ibushi is best known for his time in WWE and NJPW. He took part in the 2016 WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Furthermore, he has won several titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is also one of Kenny Omega's closest friends.

AEW WrestleDream match card

AEW WrestleDream will feature twelve matches, with eight of them scheduled to take place on the main show.

Here is the entire main show lineup.

  • Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match
  • Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match
  • Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match
  • Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
  • The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona) - Tornado Trios match

WrestleDream will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
