“I smell a lawsuit,” “AEW getting sued” - WWE Universe erupts as star reportedly breaks 90-day non-compete clause 

A former WWE superstar could have been taken off of AEW programming lately due to a contractual dispute with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The talent in question, Andrade El Idolo, returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this month. The former NXT Champion was fired by WWE earlier in September, bringing his latest run in the Stamford-based company - which began at last year's Royal Rumble - to a surprising end. The 35-year-old stunned fans by making his All Elite Wrestling comeback at the Sixth Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family. Despite the hype surrounding his return, El Idolo has not been featured on the company's programming since. Since then, reports have emerged claiming that WWE sent All Elite Wrestling a legal notice preventing the Jacksonville-based promotion from using Andrade, supposedly because the latter had violated his non-compete clause by appearing on AEW television shortly after his firing. Recent updates have also suggested that people in both companies were under the impression that El Idolo did not have a non-compete, and that the situation could keep the luchador off of the screen for a year. Fans have logged on to X/Twitter to share their views on the subject of Andrade's AEW future in light of his legal issues with WWE. Users speculated on the possibility of the two promotions being embroiled in a lawsuit over the Mexican star. Some fans even criticized the Triple H-led company for stalling El Idolo's career. Nuno: I smell a lawsuit
sly: Aew getting sued
Jmpasq: AEW didn't have lawyers check on this before putting Andrade on TV? I'm assuming it was a multi-million dollar deal.
Damian aka DBofficial125: Imagine if Tony locked Punk up for a year unpaid after firing him. The meltdown we'd have witnessed...
brooklynn dakota phillips: But andrade wrestled at crash wrestling where he won the championship plus he was advertised for hog wrestling and they had no issues with him breaking his clause then but as soon as he appears on aew suddenly he broke his clause
William Jones: Andrade can sue WWE for this. Lawyer up bro
Brian Alvarez: PAULCATRAZ at it again
It remains to be seen what lies next in Andrade's pro-wrestling future. AEW CEO Tony Khan broke his silence on Andrade El Idolo saga. During the media call for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, Tony Khan was asked about the ongoing situation with Andrade El Idolo amidst his seemingly legally-enforced on-screen hiatus. The All Elite head honcho responded by reiterating his admiration for the reigning Crash Lucha Libre World Champion, stating: Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andrade. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated] It remains to be seen when Andrade will appear again in All Elite Wrestling.