  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “I smell a lawsuit,” “AEW getting sued” - WWE Universe erupts as star reportedly breaks 90-day non-compete clause 

“I smell a lawsuit,” “AEW getting sued” - WWE Universe erupts as star reportedly breaks 90-day non-compete clause 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 17, 2025 06:17 GMT
Tony Khan (left) / Triple H (right) [Image Credits: AEW
Tony Khan (left) / Triple H (right) [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

A former WWE superstar could have been taken off of AEW programming lately due to a contractual dispute with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The talent in question, Andrade El Idolo, returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this month.

Ad

The former NXT Champion was fired by WWE earlier in September, bringing his latest run in the Stamford-based company - which began at last year's Royal Rumble - to a surprising end. The 35-year-old stunned fans by making his All Elite Wrestling comeback at the Sixth Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family. Despite the hype surrounding his return, El Idolo has not been featured on the company's programming since.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, reports have emerged claiming that WWE sent All Elite Wrestling a legal notice preventing the Jacksonville-based promotion from using Andrade, supposedly because the latter had violated his non-compete clause by appearing on AEW television shortly after his firing. Recent updates have also suggested that people in both companies were under the impression that El Idolo did not have a non-compete, and that the situation could keep the luchador off of the screen for a year.

Ad
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Fans have logged on to X/Twitter to share their views on the subject of Andrade's AEW future in light of his legal issues with WWE. Users speculated on the possibility of the two promotions being embroiled in a lawsuit over the Mexican star. Some fans even criticized the Triple H-led company for stalling El Idolo's career.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen what lies next in Andrade's pro-wrestling future.

AEW CEO Tony Khan broke his silence on Andrade El Idolo saga

During the media call for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream 2025, Tony Khan was asked about the ongoing situation with Andrade El Idolo amidst his seemingly legally-enforced on-screen hiatus. The All Elite head honcho responded by reiterating his admiration for the reigning Crash Lucha Libre World Champion, stating:

Ad
Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andrade. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said. [H/T - Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen when Andrade will be appear again in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications