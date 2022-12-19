AEW Dynamite recently featured yet another grudge match between Ruby Soho and Tay Melo. While Jim Cornette praised Melo's range, he was ultimately not impressed with the bout.

Tay Melo and Ruby Soho have been going back and forth in AEW for quite some time as the Jericho Appreciation Society has been feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club and their affiliates. While Soho isn't a member of the latter team, she was unfortunately brought into the clash due to being close to Eddie Kingston.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran praised the bout and how the two athletes managed to make the grudge look real.

"I thought this was a better fight than most of the AEW girls' matches. They were serious. I mean, let’s face it there’s no g****mn [Ricky] Steamboats here as far as in-ring work, but they were trying. And I’ve got to say that Tay Melo Conti has the best facials in the wrestling business." (02:33:07 onward).

WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 @Ms_Bad_Jedi



What a pair



#AEWDynamite Ruby Soho wins the grudge match against Tay Melo, but gets attacked from behind by Anna Jay AS!!What a pair Ruby Soho wins the grudge match against Tay Melo, but gets attacked from behind by Anna Jay AS!!What a pair#AEWDynamite https://t.co/YFKluB1qEw

Cornette continued, slamming the end of the clash while criticizing the finish for being common.

"She’s got some charisma. But then Ruby hit her finish and 1, 2, 3. And then Anna Jay came in and the heels beat the babyface up and left her laying like every other match on every other show."

Ruby Soho was recently spotted with her former Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Disco Inferno criticized Ruby Soho's AEW Dynamite return after her time away

Ruby Soho underwent nasal surgery some time ago after suffering a broken nose during her All Out mixed tag match alongside Ortiz against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. After being out for some time, Soho made her return in her home state of Indiana.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned the star's return.

"That’s why they brought her [Ruby Soho] out, because it was her hometown? Because I was wondering what the purpose of this was. If they weren’t getting any heat on Willow Nightingale why would she come out?" [From 14:19 to 14:30]

It remains to be seen where the feud between Soho and Melo will go, but many fans have been clamoring for the star to earn gold in AEW. Could Ruby be the one to dethrone Jade Cargill or Jamie Hayter?

