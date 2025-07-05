Best wishes to AEW star Adam Cole

Adam Cole has been one of AEW's top stars since his debut several years ago. The Jacksonville-based promotion has now conveyed its greetings to the TNT Champion to celebrate his birthday.

Ad

Adam Cole stunned fans at All Out 2021 when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling as the newest member of The Elite. The Panama City Playboy has had a turbulent journey in the Tony Khan-led promotion since then, marked by extended absences stemming from various injuries. Nonetheless, he main evented All In 2023 against MJF at Wembley Stadium, and more recently earned his first singles title in AEW by beating Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship at Dynasty 2025.

Ad

Trending

Since he and his Paragon teammates lost to The Don Callis Family at Double or Nothing this past May, Cole and his allies, including Garcia, have been locked in a feud with The Invisible Hand's stable. Most recently, he retained his belt against Josh Alexander on the 99th episode of AEW Collision. Ahead of the upcoming 100th edition of the Saturday-night show, the X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling shared a post wishing the former ROH World Champion on the occasion of his birthday.

Ad

"Happy Birthday! @AdamColePro," said the post.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Check out the promotion's tweet to Adam Cole below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Adam Cole a very happy 36th birthday.

Adam Cole's AEW All In 2025 opponent may have been determined this week

AEW taped the 100th episode of Collision this past Wednesday in the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The show aired a singles match between Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher, who had both called their shots for Adam Cole's TNT Championship. It was The Protostar who seemingly emerged victorious in their bout, which suggests that Fletcher might be taking on the former WWE NXT Superstar at All In :Texas.

Ad

After their last title match ended in a disqualification, it remains to be seen whether Cole will be able to overcome The Aussie Arrow a week later at the Globe Life Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!