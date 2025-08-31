  • home icon
Best Wishes to AEW Star Athena

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 31, 2025
Athena making her entrance at Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]
Athena making her entrance at Forbidden Door [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Many would argue that Athena is one of the most revered talents in AEW and its sister company, ROH, at the moment. The reigning, record-breaking ROH Women's World Champion is doing some of her best work right now and has cemented herself as one of the top stars in the promotion's women's division.

At Forbidden Door, Athena challenged Toni Storm for her AEW Women's Championship but failed to win. However, the erstwhile Ember Moon was able to successfully defend her ROH Women's Title against Mina Shirakawa at the promotion's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view a few days ago.

Today, the Fallen Goddess is celebrating a special occasion as she turned 37 years old.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish Athena very many happy returns of the day.

Athena Says AEW President Tony Khan is Helping Her With a Special Project.

In the post-media scrum of ROH Death before Dishonor, Athena spoke about Metroplex Wrestling, a wrestling promotion she co-founded. The Fallen Goddess went on to reveal that Tony Khan has been supporting her with MPX and "Who Runs The World" events, the first of which was recently held on August 9, while the second is scheduled for October 25.

"But yes, it is going to be a very regular thing, and Tony’s been very awesome with helping me with that as well, so we’re working on it. I promise I’m a little late because I was a little busy traveling the world and defending my championship and trying to win championships. But I promise you it’s a regular thing, so please stay tuned. I know by Monday, we are gonna be releasing the full talent list, and then we will start doing matches because I’m very excited to announce a few myself," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Athena in AEW.

Edited by Harish Raj S
