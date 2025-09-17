Best wishes to AEW star Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia recently shocked the AEW universe after joining hands with Jon Moxley. Today marks another big day for the star.Daniel Garcia became a prominent face on AEW TV after joining the promotion in 2020. However, recently, the former TNT champion has not enjoyed the best of times in Tony Khan's company. That changed on last week's edition of Dynamite, where he cemented his position as the newest member of the Death Riders by saving Jon Moxley from an attack by Darby Allin. Before this, Garcia had two big matches with Moxley, which he lost. However, during the process, he seemed to have caught the interest of the Purveyor of Violence and now stands with him as an ally. Things are looking up for the Red Death, and today he celebrates a big personal milestone as he turns 27 years old. AEW commemorated Garcia's birthday by wishing him on X.&quot;Happy Birthday! #DanielGarcia,&quot; their post read AEW star Marina Shafir reacts to Daniel Garcia joining the Death RidersLast Saturday on Collision, Daniel Garcia teamed up with Jon Moxley to take on Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly in a tag match. Garcia and Moxley won the encounter, marking Garcia's first win as a member of the Death Riders. Following the match, Marina Shafir sent a message meant for Daniel Garcia.The Supernova from Moldova took to X and shared a couple of images from Garcia and Moxley's match on Collision and captioned it with the below one-word message.&quot;Business #DeathRiders.&quot; wrote ShafirMarina Shafir @MarinaShafirLINKBusiness #DeathRidersFor those who don't know, Shafir is known for keeping her social media posts discreet and to the point. Meanwhile, adding Garcia to the Death Riders opens up new possibilities, and it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has planned for the 27-year-old as a member of the most dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling.