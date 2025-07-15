Best wishes to AEW star Anna Jay

Anna Jay has been part of AEW for several years. Today, the young star is celebrating a special occasion. The Queen Slayer's last in-ring appearance came on the 100th episode of Collision earlier this month when she competed in an eight-woman tag team match.

Anna Jay signed with All Elite Wrestling in April 2020 and quickly made her name as part of a stable called The Dark Order along with her tag team TayJay, with fellow AEW star and real-life close friend Tay Melo. They recently reunited after Melo returned to the promotion after being on hiatus for over 500 days. Today, Jay is celebrating her 27th birthday. Her tag team partner, Melo, took to X to celebrate the occasion.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl you will ever meet, @annajay___!! You are amazing, and we are all so lucky to have you, Anna Banana. Love you!" she wrote.

At All In 2025, Anna accompanied Tay Melo in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match that saw the shocking return of Harley Cameron.

Anna Jay was spotted with absent AEW star Jack Perry

A few months ago, Anna Jay was spotted with her real-life boyfriend, Jack Perry. The Scapegoat has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since November 2024.

The Queen Slayer was seen spending time with Perry and Gilbert Boyas at The Scyamore Inn. Gilbert had posted a picture of all of them together on Instagram. Jay later reshared it on her IG story.

Check out Anna Jay's story below:

Anna Jay with Gilbert Boyas and Jack Perry. [Screengrab from Anna Jay's Instagram]

Meanwhile, the exact reasoning behind Perry's continuous absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion remains undisclosed. However, the former Jungle Boy has been spotted backstage at a few AEW shows recently. Regardless, fans are left to wonder what the future holds for the former TNT Champion as they wait for him to return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Anna Jay a very Happy Birthday!

