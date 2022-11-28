"BESTIE GOALS" - Wrestling world melts to clumsy moment between Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star

Since its inception in March, the Jericho Appreciation Society has become one of the most popular heel factions on AEW programming. During a segment on AEW Rampage last week, Anna Jay seemingly lost her balance and tripped while Daniel Garcia checked in on her. The wrestling world instantly took to Twitter to call out the heartwarming moment.

Claudio Castagnoli challenged the faction's leader, Chris Jericho, for another shot at the ROH World Championship at Full Gear. The Wizard successfully defended his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Bryan Danielson, Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara.

At Rampage, JAS appeared alongside their leader, who addressed his ongoing issues with Castagnoli. While Jericho was on the mic, a seemingly dazed Jay suddenly lost balance. In response, the Twitterverse shared varied reactions to her exchange with fellow stablemate Daniel Garcia.

AEW legend Chris Jericho's son to potentially follow in his footsteps?

It is not uncommon for wrestling stars' children to take up the same careers. The Rock's daughter recently made her NXT debut under her ring name Ava Raine, making her the only fourth-generation performer in WWE.

Chris Jericho's son Ash Irvine, recently addressed his potential future career in the industry, given his father's expansive contribution:

"It’s — not even a ‘required taste’ but it’s always been something I like to think about. I think deep down, I know it’s just not for me [Ash said about a career in wrestling] and my grandpa played hockey, my dad does wrestling and I’m not gonna do either. I’m gonna do my own thing, you know?" (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Wizard is known for portraying various gimmicks throughout his career. He even revived his iconic Lionheart moniker during his feud with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

