Beth Copeland officially handed a new nickname after AEW debut

Following her recent blockbuster AEW debut, the WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Copeland got a new nickname. The official social media handle of All Elite Wrestling revealed the nickname for Beth.Beth Copeland made her surprising AEW debut at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view. The former WWE Divas Champion showed up during the tag team match between the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage and FTR. Beth took Stokely Hathaway out of the equation with a spear and helped her husband, Adam Copeland, and Christian win the match.Meanwhile, the official X handle of AEW shared a still from All Out in which Beth is carrying Stokely Hathaway on her shoulders. The company also handed out a nickname, &quot;Diva of Doom,&quot; to Beth Copeland due to her destructive nature following her blockbuster debut at All Out 2025.Tony Khan on Beth Copeland's debut at AEW All OutWhile Beth Copeland got a massive reaction on her AEW arrival at All Out 2025, it ended on a sour note. After the tag match between Cope &amp; Christian vs FTR, Adam Copeland was handcuffed in the ring. Beth tried to save her husband but got taken out with a piledriver by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan reflected on Beth Copeland's debut and the way things ended for her:&quot;Oh yes, Beth Copeland was awesome. But I will say that, you know, it was great to see her, but I don't think any of us wanted to see it go the way that it did for her. It could've been a really nice night for Copeland and Christian but it did end on a relatively sour note. I think there's still a lot of animosity between those men and now with Beth as well,&quot; Khan said.Well, things have gotten more personal between Adam Copeland and FTR with the involvement of Beth Copeland as well. Only time will tell where the story goes next.