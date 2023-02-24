Beth Pheonix recalls advice she received from AEW stars after teaming with Edge at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix returned to the ring alongside her husband Edge at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. She recently discussed how she relied on AEW stars' FTR for advice after her performance.

Phoenix and Edge teamed up to take on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in the Montreal, Canada event. It was The Glamazon's first match in over a year as she last wrestled alongside her husband against The Miz and Maryse.

Speaking about her return to the ring during Busted Open Radio, Beth described how she was not happy with her performance and would have liked to have been able to "keep up" with the other participants. But speaking to FTR helped her come to terms with the fact that she holds herself to such a high level.

"I was really beating myself up after the match because I really wanted to keep up. I felt like in some moments, I wasn't there. I was talking to the Revival guys, FTR, and they gave me some great advice that I kind of leaned on. They said, 'You know, the fact that we are perfectionists, that's why we end up at the top of our business and being Hall of Fame. The reason we are so hard on ourselves is because we perform at that level and expect that of ourselves.'" - Beth Phoenix said. (H/T Fightful)

The Glamazon has only wrestled on three occasions since 2020, first entering that year's Royal Rumble match before her mixed-tag matches in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Dax Harwood recently discussed helping Edge return to the ring in WWE

Dax Harwood recently spoke about his experience working with Edge ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber. He revealed his gratitude that the Hall of Famers respected him and his partner Cash Wheeler, praising them for their accomplishments in wrestling.

"Adam [Edge] has been off for a while and he just asked me if I’d work with him – help him – get back in shape for the ring, so I did. Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I am just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move." (01:12:05 onward).

The Rated-R Superstar and his wife paid homage to FTR as they landed their finisher to score the pinfall victory. Michael Cole even exclaimed 'Shatter Machine', which has not been called in WWE since FTR was with the company.

What did you make of Beth's performance at WWE Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes