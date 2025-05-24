"Better than everything H [Triple H] has planned," "Debuting at All In" - Fans erupt after AEW star's big statement

A major AEW star has just made a bold statement regarding a huge WWE Superstar. Fans have reacted to this, and they have come up with various takes on the matter.

AJ Styles has often been a name who has been linked to a departure from the Stamford-based promotion. This is due to his history with many other promotions and their stars, but he has continued to remain where he is. He is a grand slam champion in WWE and has shown that he still has what it takes in the ring.

Earlier today, Will Ospreay talked about The Phenomenal One during an interview with 3NT Wrestling. He wanted to face him in the ring once more and urged him to leave his company and join him in AEW.

Fans have mixed reviews on the matter. Several fans were supportive of the idea and wanted to see AJ Styles jump ship. One hoped that if this was the case, it would be better than his current booking under Triple H's creative regime. Another fan claimed that his debut would be at All In: Texas this year.

Others did not like the idea and criticized Ospreay for continuously talking about WWE and their stars. One even wondered if he was probably close to contract tampering at this point.

Fans react to Ospreay's comments [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

The AEW star has been vocal about AJ Styles' past runs

Will Ospreay has often paid tribute and shown his appreciation for the former WWE Champion's time in the wrestling industry. Apart from using his Styles Clash finisher, he has often talked about his past runs.

A few weeks ago, he reacted to a video montage of The Phenomenal One's run in NJPW as the leader of Bullet Club. He claimed that he was on a "GOAT run. " This was not the only part of Styles' career he enjoyed watching, as he has spoken about his TNA run on multiple occasions previously.

It is unclear if there is a chance that Ospreay and Styles will face off in AEW or any other company in the future. Seeing as AJ is still signed to WWE, it doesn't seem that this will happen anytime soon.

