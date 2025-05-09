Will Ospreay suddenly references major RAW star after bold comments on WWE and Triple H

Will Ospreay is a high-flying genius. He is currently signed to AEW and is one of their biggest stars. A former two-time AEW International Champion, he is undoubtedly a modern-day great and a fan favourite worldwide.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling permanently, The Aerial Assassin had a lengthy run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was signed to the Japanese company from 2016 to 2024 and was the leader of the United Empire faction. He recently got into a controversy for making some bold claims about WWE and Triple H. However, he greatly respects several fellow wrestlers, including WWE star AJ Styles.

Like the English native, Styles was once a massive name in NJPW. There, he held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice and was the leader of the Bullet Club. Even though his time in the Japanese promotion was short, it was historic. According to Ospreay, the Phenomenal's 2-years there was a "GOAT run".

Will Ospreay dislikes WWE; says he did not watch WrestleMania 41

Will Ospreay neither enjoys World Wrestling Entertainment as a fan nor a wrestler. He said that he hadn't even watched WrestleMania 41 but heard good things about the Women's World Championship triple-threat match. In a recent interview with The Daily Star, he opened up on his dislike for the company.

"I still, as not only a viewer but also a wrestler, just don’t enjoy it. I haven’t watched WrestleMania, but from what I’ve heard, it wasn’t the best 'Mania–maybe IYO, Rhea, and Bianca had the only really sick match. (...) I just don’t like the show. I don’t like the style of wrestling or the presentation," he said. [H/T: NoDQ]

Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling permanently last year. When he was with New Japan Pro Wrestling, he held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship once.

