  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Rollins with one leg > ur entire career" - Fans call out Will Ospreay after his audacious statement on WWE stars

"Rollins with one leg > ur entire career" - Fans call out Will Ospreay after his audacious statement on WWE stars

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 08, 2025 11:45 GMT
Seth Rollins (left) and Will Ospreay (right) (Images via WWE YouTube and AEW YouTube)
Seth Rollins (left) and Will Ospreay (right) (Images via WWE on YouTube and AEW on YouTube)

AEW star Will Ospreay is a modern-day great. He is currently one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets and is being booked as a megastar. Additionally, he is a finalist in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup and will face "Hangman" Adam Page in the tournament final. If he wins, he will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025.

Ad

Will Ospreay has thousands of fans worldwide. His in-ring abilities are impeccable, and he is also brilliant on the microphone. However, he sometimes finds himself surrounded by controversy. Recently, in a conversation with The Daily Star, The Aerial Assassin claimed that even on his worst day, he was better than any wrestler signed to WWE.

"Honestly, on my worst day, I’m better than a lot of the guys in-ring." [H/T: NoDQ]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ospreay's statement has upset many loyal World Wrestling Entertainment fans. They responded to him on X by completely disagreeing with his opinion.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Check out some of the notable reactions below.

Fans react to Ospreay&#039;s shocking statement (Images via @WrestleOps)
Fans react to Ospreay's shocking statement (Images via @WrestleOps)
Fans react to Ospreay&#039;s shocking statement. (Images via @WrestleOps)
Fans react to Ospreay's shocking statement. (Images via @WrestleOps)

Will Ospreay reveals that he is not a fan of WWE

In the above The Daily Star interview, Ospreay revealed that he does not enjoy WWE either as a wrestler or a viewer. Furthermore, he said that he hadn't even watched WrestleMania 41.

Ad
"I still, as not only a viewer but also a wrestler, just don’t enjoy it. I haven’t watched WrestleMania, but from what I’ve heard, it wasn’t the best 'Mania–maybe IYO, Rhea, and Bianca had the only really sick match. (...) I just don’t like the show. I don’t like the style of wrestling or the presentation," he said. [H/T: NoDQ]
Ad

Will Ospreay is a former AEW International Champion and previously found much success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications