"Rollins with one leg > ur entire career" - Fans call out Will Ospreay after his audacious statement on WWE stars

AEW star Will Ospreay is a modern-day great. He is currently one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets and is being booked as a megastar. Additionally, he is a finalist in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup and will face "Hangman" Adam Page in the tournament final. If he wins, he will challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In 2025.

Ad

Will Ospreay has thousands of fans worldwide. His in-ring abilities are impeccable, and he is also brilliant on the microphone. However, he sometimes finds himself surrounded by controversy. Recently, in a conversation with The Daily Star, The Aerial Assassin claimed that even on his worst day, he was better than any wrestler signed to WWE.

"Honestly, on my worst day, I’m better than a lot of the guys in-ring." [H/T: NoDQ]

Ad

Trending

Ospreay's statement has upset many loyal World Wrestling Entertainment fans. They responded to him on X by completely disagreeing with his opinion.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Check out some of the notable reactions below.

Fans react to Ospreay's shocking statement (Images via @WrestleOps)

Fans react to Ospreay's shocking statement. (Images via @WrestleOps)

Will Ospreay reveals that he is not a fan of WWE

In the above The Daily Star interview, Ospreay revealed that he does not enjoy WWE either as a wrestler or a viewer. Furthermore, he said that he hadn't even watched WrestleMania 41.

Ad

"I still, as not only a viewer but also a wrestler, just don’t enjoy it. I haven’t watched WrestleMania, but from what I’ve heard, it wasn’t the best 'Mania–maybe IYO, Rhea, and Bianca had the only really sick match. (...) I just don’t like the show. I don’t like the style of wrestling or the presentation," he said. [H/T: NoDQ]

Ad

Will Ospreay is a former AEW International Champion and previously found much success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More