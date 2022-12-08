"Better than Roman Reigns" - Wrestling fans make bold claims about AEW star executing the Spear better than the WWE Universal Champion

Wrestling fans have made some interesting claims regarding an AEW star executing the Spear better than Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has been using the Spear as his finisher for many years. He has used the devastating move to vanquish some of the biggest names the industry has ever seen, like Triple H, the Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and the Big Show.

However, the Spear is a move that was made popular by legends decades back. As such, a number of stars use the move as their finisher, including AEW's Ricky Starks. The former NWA star used that move on MJF on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ricky Starks won the annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, eliminating Ethan Page in the end. After a verbal altercation with the newly crowned world champion, the former FTW Champion delivered a hellacious spear to the man he will face at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

After hitting the Spear, fans engaged in a debate regarding who executed the move better. Some felt it was the former Team Taz member.

Rollins Superfan @WrasslinReviewz Ricky does the spear better than Roman Reigns and i’m Deadass serious Ricky does the spear better than Roman Reigns and i’m Deadass serious https://t.co/YeIqB9wuMI

Henny @mrhenny456 @WrasslinReviewz I’ve never seen no one do a spear like that with their arms first time for everything @WrasslinReviewz I’ve never seen no one do a spear like that with their arms first time for everything

Ojama @ojamatweet @WrasslinReviewz bro speared him out of his shoes @WrasslinReviewz bro speared him out of his shoes

There were plenty of people who disagreed.

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @WrasslinReviewz Hardly a spear. More like a inside the ring suicide dive @WrasslinReviewz Hardly a spear. More like a inside the ring suicide dive

WWE star Seth Rollins spoke about his relationship with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, formerly known as The Shield, was one of the greatest factions in WWE history. However, the group lasted only about 2 years. Seth Rollins recently spoke about his current relationship with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley in an interview.

"Obviously none of us are as close as we were and we may never be as close as we were during those first two years. Everyone's off doing their own thing, we're all on separate shows. Roman and I see each other occasionally at the pay-per-views if he's on those, and neither of us see Mox ever. He's busy doing his own thing, whether it's AEW or GCW or New Japan – wherever he wants to show up!"

Dean Ambrose left WWE in 2019 and had a run in NJPW before joining AEW. The Tribal Chief and the Visionary have grown to become the biggest stars in the Stamford-based company. A future Shield reunion would be amazing, although it is unlikely.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes