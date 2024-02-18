"Bi*ch" - Saraya reacts as her relationship with former WWE star gets worse

AEW star Saraya recently reacted to a former WWE star's comments on this week's Rampage.

The ex-WWE star in question is none other than Ruby Soho who is currently involved in a storyline with her former tag team partner, Saraya. Ruby turned on Saraya on last week's edition of Rampage when she refused to tag her during their match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, which spiced things up between the two former friends.

On X/Twitter, the former AEW Women's Champion had an interesting one-word reaction following her backstage segment with Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage.

"Bi*ch."

AEW star Saraya shares advice she gave to former WWE star Ruby Soho

AEW star Saraya recently spoke about social media criticism and also shared the advice she gave to Ruby Soho.

Speaking on the Cruz Show, the former AEW Women's World Champion shared her honest thoughts about social media.

"Right now, I have a social media cleanse where I completely take it off my phone. I don't read the comments. I don't see girls that look ten times better than me. I don't see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That's a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil," said Saraya.

She also revealed advising Ruby Soho to stay off social media.

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone, then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone." [H/T - Fightful]

Ruby Soho and Saraya are currently involved in a storyline in AEW. It will be interesting to see if the rivalry pushes Ruby Soho to the main event scene in the women's division.

