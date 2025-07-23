Big boost for Tony Khan ahead of AEW Dynamite

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:35 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan (Image via: AEW's X handle)

AEW has been having a great 2025 so far, with the promotion doing extremely well when it comes to their shows. All of the company's weekly shows and PPVs are drawing fan attention, and the storylines are keeping fans hooked. The company's president, Tony Khan, has just received a major boost ahead of this week's Dynamite.

The ratings for the latest episode of Collision have some good news for the promotion. The July 19, 2025, episode of Collision has seen a boost in viewership numbers for the company in comparison to the July 10 episode. Last week's episode averaged 348,000 viewers, while the week before's average was 323,000 viewers, according to a report from Wrestlenomics.

However, the rating in the highly sought-after 18-49 demographic has gone down from July 10's 0.07 to 0.06 for last week's episode, but these don't include the numbers AEW did on MAX.

One of the major reasons behind this upturn in viewership on Collision seems to be because of the presence of Women's World Champion Toni Storm, whose feud with the ROH Women's World Champion Athena escalated even further on the show.

AEW Women's World Champion put on notice on Collision

The latest episode of Collision saw Timeless Toni Storm appear and demand a match against the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, which she refused. The Forever Champion won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, which guarantees her a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship any time she wants.

Storm tried to goad Athena into a match during the July 19 episode of Collision, but she refused to give in to Toni's mind games. Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for a record-breaking 950+ days and could become a double champion if she manages to beat Toni Storm for her title.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
