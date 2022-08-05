"Hot trash" - Former WWE Champion discloses what Bryan Danielson told him regarding a famous SmackDown segment

WWE Superstar Big E recalled The New Day's rap battle against The Usos from 2017 and what Bryan Danielson had told him regarding the segment.

On the Cheap Heat podcast, the former WWE Champion claimed that he initially wasn't a fan of the idea of a rap battle and was also against the idea of New Day members 'spitting bars'.

He further mentioned that Danielson had told him that the rap battle segment could've easily gone an hour long.

"Going back to the rap battle we did, that should have been hot trash. When we announced it, I heard all the groans on Twitter. I got it. Even me, when Woods was the one pushing for it, I was like, 'Not a single one of us should ever be spitting a bar.' Not any of the three of us. The Usos, on the other hand, they need to put out an EP. One of my fondest memories is coming to the back and Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson] says, 'That could have been the rest of the show. Y'all could have done an hour.' From a wrestling purist like him, to say something like that, really, I was like, 'We did our thing.' Those segments are a real roll of the dice. You can do something cool and memorable, but the probability of you crashing and burning is really high," said Big E. [H/T:Fightful]

Bryan Danielson on his conversation with Vince McMahon regarding his retirement

Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) recently opened up about his conversation with Vince McMahon regarding his WWE in-ring retirement.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Danielson claimed that McMahon had told him that the medical team wouldn't clear him:

“It was weird because Vince McMahon called me on Saturday, I gave the speech on Monday, and he called me on Saturday and said 'We’re not going to clear you. I’d like you to announce your retirement on Monday.' People at that point, it is getting close to WrestleMania, people are wanting me to come back(..) What better place to do it than Seattle, you know, that sort of thing. I’m like I gotta think about it," Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson is currently competing as an active in-ring competitor in AEW and is part of The Blackpool Combat Club.

