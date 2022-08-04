"We’re not going to clear you" - 5-time WWE Champion describes his emotions when Vince McMahon told him to retire 

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently reflected on his conversation with Vince McMahon that drove him into early retirement from WWE.

The American Dragon has battled numerous career-threatening injuries throughout his long and illustrious career.

His injury issues held him back at the peak of his game, especially when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the main event of WrestleMania 30.

Danielson's ensuing title reign abruptly ended due to concussion issues, forcing him to relinquish his gold.

Though he made a phenomenal comeback months later by winning the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 31, he had to forfeit the title again due to his injury.

Despite being adamant about wrestling again, the veteran was forced to call time on his in-ring career on the February 8 episode of WWE RAW in 2016.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Bryan Danielson revealed that Mr. McMahon told him that the medical team wouldn't clear him and that he wanted him to retire:

“It was weird because Vince McMahon called me on Saturday, I gave the speech on the Monday, and he called me on Saturday and said 'We’re not going to clear you. I’d like you to announce your retirement on Monday.' People at that point, it is getting close to WrestleMania, people are wanting me to come back(..) What better place to do it than Seattle, you know, that sort of thing. I’m like I gotta think about it," Danielson said.

The AEW star described it as a "very emotional" night when he had to call it quits in the same building his father last witnessed him wrestle:

"I talked to Brie [and said] They’re not going to let me wrestle, I may as well do it in front of my friends and my family in the building where my dad last saw me wrestle, which is very emotional for me. So yeah, it was a very hard day.” he added. [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

You can check out his full retirement speech below:

Bryan Danielson came out of retirement to wrestle again in WWE

Two years later, Bryan Danielson defied the famous adage, "Never Say Never," and made one of the most miraculous pro wrestling returns in WWE history.

He put on some of the best character work of his career and dethroned AJ Styles for the world title, thus embracing the "The Planet's Champion" gimmick.

The American Dragon's decade-long stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut ended after his contract expired last year.

5 Star Guru @5StarGuru1 Bryan Danielson is on the GOAT conversation with Bret and Angle.

When shackles of WWE came off, he went up a level.

Nobody on this generation even comes close interms of quality, consistency and delivery in that squared circle.



A living legend. Bryan Danielson is on the GOAT conversation with Bret and Angle.When shackles of WWE came off, he went up a level. Nobody on this generation even comes close interms of quality, consistency and delivery in that squared circle. A living legend. https://t.co/b1501Nkire

Months later, Danielson made a shocking switch and showed up at AEW's All Out pay-per-view in 2021.

The veteran recently recuperated from another concussion but now appears to be healthy again following the return match against Daniel Garcia last week.

