Big reunion teased in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40, may spoil Judgment Day plans

The Judgment Day faction, consisting of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh, has been running the WWE for over a year. After recently recruiting JD to the crew, Dominik Mysterio has been eyeing a recently returned star. However, those plans may be altered.

The name in question is former AEW star Andrade, who surprisingly returned to WWE during Royal Rumble. The former NXT Champion signed with RAW and is currently a babyface.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Dirty Dom offered Andrade a place on Judgement Day if he took out Ricochet. After gaining huge pinfall victories over JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, the latter has been a thorn in the stable's side.

On Twitter/X, Andrade recently sent a heartfelt tweet to Jose The Assistant who used to manage him in AEW but was released. The manager responded to Andrade's message and possibly teased an alliance with Andrade in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Thank you @AndradeElIdolo, you brought me in, stood up for me on many occasions and showed me how to present myself as a professional on television. I see lately you’ve been backstage looking for business? I can look for business, we don’t need you backstage fighting anymore," Jose wrote.

EC3 comments on Andrade's return to WWE from AEW

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his take on Andrade's return to the Stamford-based promotion. The latter was a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble match and was signed to Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 explained that Andrade's wife, Charlotte, working in the WWE, may have been the main reason behind his return.

"If your wife (Charlotte Flair) is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see that maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high morale in the WWE locker room is because Vince (McMahon) is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you are in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet." [9:17 onwards]

Andrade may be set to turn heel soon after his recent interactions with Judgement Day. It will be interesting to see his character's direction after officially joining the faction.

