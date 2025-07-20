  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Big update on AEW faction after Adam Cole's heartbreaking announcement

Big update on AEW faction after Adam Cole's heartbreaking announcement

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:24 GMT
Former TNT Champion Adam Cole [Image Credits: AEW
Former TNT Champion Adam Cole [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

One of AEW's most popular names, Adam Cole, shared a heartbreaking update regarding his wrestling career last weekend at All In: Texas. Now, his longtime stablemates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, have delivered their mission statement as they consider moving forward without their longtime ally.

Ad

Last Saturday at All In 2025, Adam Cole was scheduled to defend his TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher. However, it was announced before the pay-per-view that The Panama City Playboy had not been cleared to compete and would therefore relinquish his belt, which would be up for grabs in a Fatal Four-Way match at Globe Life Field. Cole made an appearance at the stadium show itself, and despite voicing uncertainty about his wrestling future, effusively thanked fans for their constant support.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Present with the former NXT Champion in Texas were his longtime teammates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, who looked visibly overwhelmed by their ally's announcement. Now, AEW's official X/Twitter profile has shared a backstage exclusive featuring The Violent Artist and The Messiah of the Backbreaker. The latter lamented Adam Cole getting sidelined after finally reuniting their old band alongside O'Reilly.

Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Kyle then reflected on the importance of making the most of the time one has on their hands and voiced his resolve not to be stuck in limbo because his longtime teammate is facing health issues. With Strong's assurance that they were on the same page, O'Reilly vowed that The Paragon would continue working toward their goals, and stated that everything they do from now on would be for Adam Cole.

Ad

Who did the TNT Title go to at AEW All In?

Later on at All In: Texas, the TNT Championship was contested between Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. Although most viewers were expecting The Protostar to win the belt, it was The Natural who pulled off the shocking upset, winning his first singles title in AEW in the process.

Ad

It remains to be seen how long Rhodes' reign as TNT Champion will last. Currently, the veteran also holds the ROH World Tag and World Six-Man Tag Team Championship in Ring of Honor.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications