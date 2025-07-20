Big update on AEW faction after Adam Cole's heartbreaking announcement

One of AEW's most popular names, Adam Cole, shared a heartbreaking update regarding his wrestling career last weekend at All In: Texas. Now, his longtime stablemates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, have delivered their mission statement as they consider moving forward without their longtime ally.Last Saturday at All In 2025, Adam Cole was scheduled to defend his TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher. However, it was announced before the pay-per-view that The Panama City Playboy had not been cleared to compete and would therefore relinquish his belt, which would be up for grabs in a Fatal Four-Way match at Globe Life Field. Cole made an appearance at the stadium show itself, and despite voicing uncertainty about his wrestling future, effusively thanked fans for their constant support.Present with the former NXT Champion in Texas were his longtime teammates, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, who looked visibly overwhelmed by their ally's announcement. Now, AEW's official X/Twitter profile has shared a backstage exclusive featuring The Violent Artist and The Messiah of the Backbreaker. The latter lamented Adam Cole getting sidelined after finally reuniting their old band alongside O'Reilly.Kyle then reflected on the importance of making the most of the time one has on their hands and voiced his resolve not to be stuck in limbo because his longtime teammate is facing health issues. With Strong's assurance that they were on the same page, O'Reilly vowed that The Paragon would continue working toward their goals, and stated that everything they do from now on would be for Adam Cole.Who did the TNT Title go to at AEW All In?Later on at All In: Texas, the TNT Championship was contested between Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. Although most viewers were expecting The Protostar to win the belt, it was The Natural who pulled off the shocking upset, winning his first singles title in AEW in the process.It remains to be seen how long Rhodes' reign as TNT Champion will last. Currently, the veteran also holds the ROH World Tag and World Six-Man Tag Team Championship in Ring of Honor.