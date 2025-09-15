  • home icon
  Big update on if AEW is planning to have ex-WWE star break Roman Reigns' insane record - Reports

Big update on if AEW is planning to have ex-WWE star break Roman Reigns' insane record - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 15, 2025 00:38 GMT
Roman Reigns had a world title reign of 1316 days
Roman Reigns had a world title reign of 1316 days [photo: wwe.com and AEW Official Website]

A certain former WWE Superstar affiliated with AEW is currently making history with their lengthy title reign. A report has come in regarding whether they are aiming to shatter Roman Reigns' record.

Athena is arguably one of the longest champions in recent history. She is now the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history by a long margin, and there has been no other champion who has been doing the same. She recently hit the milestone of 1000 days as the champion.

Roman Reigns' time as the WWE Universal Champion lasted for 1316 days, but on a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A, it was mentioned that Reigns' record has no bearing on the Forever Champion's booking. It was recently reported that she will be taking some time off from both ROH and AEW for around five to six weeks due to an undisclosed reason.

A major AEW star is interested in Athena's title

At ROH Death Before Dishonor, Athena was successful in defending her title against Mina Shirakawa. A few days before this, she came up short when she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

After a busy past few weeks, it seems like Athena is already looking to her potential challengers. She has named Mercedes Moné as someone she wants to put her title on the line against. The CEO responded to this on social media and is willing to oblige, given that she is hunting for more belts to add to her collection.

The last time these two women faced off was during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, in what was said to be one of the best women's matches in recent history. They could run it back again, but with a bigger prize on the line this time around.

"Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑," Mone wrote.

Throughout her record-breaking reign, Athena has put on several incredible title defenses. Once she returns from her break, it remains to be seen what comes next for her, as she'll have challengers from both the AEW and ROH roster. Who do you think could dethrone her?

