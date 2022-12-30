Create

"Big W from Triple H & WWE" - Wrestling fans applaud 27-year-old star's decision to ditch AEW following major title win

By Uday Maggon
Modified Dec 30, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Triple H and Tony Khan are the biggest bookers in USA

Triple H was at it again as he recently made another statement signing for WWE.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico teamed up to defeat FTR at the Noche de Campeones event on December 28 to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. After the win, Lee announced that he was heading to WWE in 2023, with the Mexican star joining NXT in the coming days.

This was a massive announcement as Lee is one of the most hyped Mexican stars in the wrestling business right now. Dragon Lee competed for AEW earlier this year when he teamed up with La Faccion Ingobernable members Andrade El Idolo and Rush to face The Elite in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

The Elite emerged victorious in what ended up being Lee's only appearance for Tony Khan's company. There was speculation that the Jaguars boss could sign Lee permanently, but that is out of the question now following the luchador's announcement regarding his WWE signing.

After the announcement, fans took to Twitter to applaud the 27-year-old star's decision to sign with Triple H instead of going to AEW.

¡Mucho éxito para @dragonlee95 en su nueva aventura en @WWE!Seguiremos muy de cerca todos sus pasos 👏#NocheDeCampeonesAAA https://t.co/ECQt1EPNJi
Big W from Triple H & WWE, excited to see more of this! And excited to see Dragon Lee in NXT. #WWENXT #WWE #AEW twitter.com/WWENXT/status/…
I don't know who Dragon Lee is but at least WWE will explain him to me unlike AEW would. twitter.com/ArkhamNumb/sta…
For those of you asking why @dragonlee95 hasn’t been in #AEW with us. It has been something we have held secret closely.Our INGOBERNABLE brother has signed with #WWECongratulations Dragon Lee, you will continue to shine bright. 👊🏻🐲🐉 twitter.com/luchalibreaaa/…
Just glad Mexico is getting some worldwide exposure with two of the biggest Lucha Libre stars in the spotlight. Dragon Lee going to WWE and Jeff Jarrett in AEW.
Dragon Lee after than one match in AEW https://t.co/GFrbhzptwg
AEW fans are Not happy about Dragon Lee choosing WWE over AEW !
Dragon Lee going to WWE, meanwhile AEW is stuck with Dralistico. What a bummer.
Dragon Lee, who has two brothers who have worked for AEW and one under contract to the promotion, took less money to go to WWE.That says a lot, no?
Oh wow the lunatics are extremely upset that Dragon Lee freely chose to sign in WWE rather than AEW. Full diapers everywhere. I for one could not see this coming.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on his relationship with Triple H

Shawn Michaels and Triple H enjoyed multiple years as main event stars in WWE, winning numerous titles between each other. Both are now in major corporate roles in the company, with the Game handling the entire creative process while the Heartbreak Kid is responsible for NXT's booking.

In a recent interview on the Culture State podcast, Shawn Michaels spoke about his current dynamic with The King of Kings.

"Hunter always checks in and knows who the people are. He obviously watches the show, he sees the people that appear to have promise in his sight and in ours as well. I think he takes a mental note of who he sees and what he sees in them, and I’m sure he makes his crew aware of it as well. And then whenever those times come when they feel like they’re ready for a call-up or they see a need that they might have, that’s when they would give us a call." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Dragon Lee is an immensely talented individual and will be heading to NXT in 2023. It will be interesting to see how Shawn Michaels handles him, considering WWE's sketchy record with Mexican stars in recent years.

