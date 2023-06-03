"Bigger liar than Donald Trump" - Fans explode after WWE legend comments on Jeff Hardy's embarrassing botch

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was involved in an embarrassing botch at the recently concluded AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. The wrestling world exploded on Twitter when his brother Matt Hardy claimed that it was an intentional error.

Jeff Hardy returned to in-ring action on the April 12, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite. The Charismatic Enigma made his return to aid his brother Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and Hook as they were being attacked by the Firm members Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page and Big Bill.

His first match upon his return came on AEW Rampage in a Firm Deletion Match. The Hardys aligned themselves with Hook and Isiah Kassidy to take on The Firm's Big Bill, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway. The babyfaces came out on top to mark the 3-time WWE World Champion's return with a win.

At Double or Nothing 2023, Jeff Hardy was in action once again when he joined forces with Matt Hardy and Hook to defeat the Gunns and Ethan Page. During the match, Jeff Hardy attempted a high-flying move but slipped on the rope and crashed onto the mat.

Matt Hardy recently claimed that it was an intentional botch, drawing a strong reaction from fans on social media.

Brian Pochenstein @baronvonpooky @Fightful Yeah! Because whenever you want to sell an ankle injury you go to the top rope and drunkenly fall on your face. That sells it every time. @Fightful Yeah! Because whenever you want to sell an ankle injury you go to the top rope and drunkenly fall on your face. That sells it every time.

Last Call @LastCallStream @Fightful Maybe not the best spot after coming back from treatment. It absolutely did not look like that on tv. @Fightful Maybe not the best spot after coming back from treatment. It absolutely did not look like that on tv.

Former WWE star Konnan believes Matt and Jeff Hardy can still be a draw

Despite a majority of their best moments taking place in WWE, The Hardy Boyz have reunited to draw big crowds in numerous wrestling companies.

Konnan believes the former WWE Tag Team Champions still have plenty to offer and could sell out big shows in Mexico.

"Bro, that’s not the only metric to measure their success. These guys could go out on the indies and make maybe even more money. I don’t know how much they are making now, maybe making more but they would have to work more, right? They are still a big name, they are still somebody you could. Well, here’s the thing. In Mexico they are still very hot. Like if we were to mention them on any big show, the show would be a sell out or close to a sell out in Mexico. In the indies, they’d be very hot. They will still have name value. They will still have some benefit, that’s my point," Konnan said. (1:46 - 2:38)

This could very well be the final run of The Hardys as a tag team and while the in-ring work has not been crisp, their popularity still makes them a great nostalgia act.

