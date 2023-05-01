Billy Gunn reacts after major WWE Superstar ends his 167-day losing streak

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn has certainly revitalized his career in AEW, but that hasn't stopped the veteran from acknowledging the achievements of his peers elsewhere. Baron Corbin recently broke his 167-day losing streak, and Daddy A** had nothing but positive words to say.

Despite his prominence in the Stamford-based promotion, Corbin was on a monumental losing streak. However, during a recent house show in Paris, the star finally won against Rick Boogs, resulting in an overwhelming standing ovation from the audience.

In response to a touching clip posted by a fan online, Billy Gunn took to social media to praise Baron Corbin and even shared a bit of his own experience being on the receiving end of an ovation.

"There is no better feeling [than] in our business. I'm so happy for him," Gunn tweeted.

The moment was clearly not lost on Corbin either, as shortly after the clip surfaced, the WWE Superstar took to social media himself to give a heartwarming response to the feedback he received.

Road Dogg recently made a surprising comparison between Billy Gunn and WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

While AEW's Daddy A** and The EST of WWE have very little in common on the surface, it seems that Road Dogg Brian James definitely sees some similarities that fans might not immediately realize.

During an episode of "Oh...You Didn't Know?" the pro wrestling veteran claimed that Bianca Belair is in the same category as Billy Gunn on an athletic level.

"I've never seen an athlete, other than Billy Gunn, I've never seen a well-rounded athlete like Bianca Belair. She is an incredible specimen; you know what I mean? Of humanity. She can outlift everybody, outrun everybody, outdo anybody; she is just like a fitness specimen, you know what I mean, and that's just who and how she is. Montez is the same way," said James. [From 22:02 to 23:00]

While Belair is already more decorated than Gunn in WWE, it remains to be seen if she will end up garnering the same respect and legacy that Daddy A** has in the industry today.

