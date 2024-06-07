Blackpool Combat Club member breaks silence on his recent AEW absence

A Blackpool Combat Club member has shed light on his recent AEW absence. The star in question is Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta returned to in-ring action for the first time since his loss to Eddie Kingston in January on the June 5, 2024 episode of Dynamite. He reunited with his BCC stablemates to defeat CMLL stars Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge in an eight-person tag team bout.

During a backstage interview after the show, Yuta reflected on missing out on the opportunity to wrestle at Arena Mexico in March and on the time he lost while he was on the shelf due to concussion symptoms.

Trending

He discussed the effects his injuries had on his health and the accompanying uncertainties regarding the future of his career.

"It's been really hard to watch all that from my couch. It's been really hard to have this championship on a shelf... on my TV stand for five months. Just, like, looking at it, not knowing if or when I would get to defend it again. I think when I started wrestling, I kinda came to terms with, like, I was probably gonna leave it physically much worse than when I entered. But when it's your head, when it's your brain, it's pretty scary. And... I don't wanna wake up every day with a headache, and I don't wanna get dizzy every time I go to the gym. I don't want this to get the best of me, of course, but at the same time, I can't imagine myself doing anything else." [00:31 - 1:28]

The reigning ROH Pure Champion went on to reaffirm his commitment to the sport.

"I've given my whole life to wrestling, and I'm gonna continue to give whatever I have left to professional wrestling. And I'm safe, I'm okay, don't you worry. But those guys in the ring across from me, they're not safe." [1:29 - 1:43]

Expand Tweet

Wheeler Yuta's stablemate Bryan Danielson made a major announcement on AEW Dynamite

In a backstage segment during AEW Dynamite, BCC member Bryan Danielson praised Wheeler Yuta for a successful comeback. The former WWE Champion went on to talk about his shortcomings in AEW, alluding to his failed bids at winning the TNT Title and the Continental Classic last year, his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18, and Team AEW's defeat at the hands of The Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024.

Danielson went on to claim that Tony Khan's recent announcement stipulating that the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner will challenge for the world title at All In 2024 had motivated him to try and go out on top.

As such, The American Dragon seemingly entered himself as a participant in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in one last attempt to win the AEW World Championship and headline Wembley Stadium.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bryan Danielson in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback