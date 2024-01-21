Blackpool Combat Club member reveals what he actually thinks about Bryan Danielson

AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of the most respected men in professional wrestling. Danielson is often praised for his incredible in-ring work and a member of the Blackpool Combat Club recently shared some interesting words for the former WWE Champion.

The name in question is none other than Claudio Castagnoli, who is part of The Blackpool Combat Club, alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta. This past week on AEW Collision, Claudio and Danielson teamed up to take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a tag team match. The Swiss Cyborg shared a photograph of Danielson and himself from the match and wrote some respectful comments.

Claudio stated that he has respect for Danielson and mentioned that he admired his work in the squared circle in his Twitter post.

"Respect. Admiring Bryan’s work from up close."

Bryan Danielson is not only an in-ring performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion, but he also oversees some of the creative duties and helps CEO Tony Khan in booking some shows. Fans think Danielson has a great mind for professional wrestling and his influence is often seen through the AEW Collision match cards, a show he focuses on a lot more than Rampage and Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson reflects on his loss to Eddie Kingston

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson recently spoke about his loss to Eddie Kingston in the semi-finals of the Continental Classic tournament on the December 27, 2023 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking in an interview backstage at this week's AEW Collision, Danielson noted how his loss to Eddie Kingston was a low point of his career.

"How are we feeling? I was feeling pretty good until you brought up my loss to Eddie Kingston, which to me, is probably the low point of my career. Ironically, that's probably the highlight of Eddie Kingston's career. That, and the entire Continental Classic. But you see, here's the thing. For Eddie, that's a good run, but that doesn't make him great. Being great requires you to be that good, year after year after year, like I have, like Claudio [Castagnoli] has. And unfortunately, Eddie Kingston, that's the best you are ever gonna get," Danielson said.

The American Dragon had an amazing Continental Classic tournament despite performing with his orbital bone injury. Danielson, who was the fan favorite to win the tournament, however was eliminated in the semi-finals, shocking many fans. It will be interesting to see if he enters the tourney this year.

