Blackpool Combat Club member reveals his dream opponent for AEW All In

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently revealed which highly-respected champion he wants to meet in the ring at the upcoming All In Pay-Per-View.

The Wembley Stadium event in August this year is set to be the biggest show that AEW has ever produced. As such, Tony Khan will need to ensure that there is a wide host of mouth-watering bouts on the card to keep fans excited throughout.

One of these could be the rematch between Wheeler Yuta and Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship. The Blackpool Combat Club member lost the title to the New Japan stalwart at this year's Supercard of Honor Pay-Per-View in March.

According to Yuta, the story is not over between the two supreme technical wrestlers. He said the following in an interview with SEScoops:

"I would love to win my championship back from Shibata. I would like to win the Pure Championship back there. That would be an awesome rematch to have. I just want to be on that show, to be honest."

For the time being, Yuta will need to remain focused on his upcoming match with Kenny Omega, which takes place this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Another blockbuster rematch to take place at AEW All In?

The series of matches between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay has exceeded expectations, with both men pulling out all the stops to entertain audiences in both Japan and Canada. With their 2023 scoreboard now tied at one apiece, a rubber match between the two athletic stars seems like an inevitability.

Many have suggested that this could take place in The Aerial Assassin's home country of England when AEW hops the pond for All In this August. Ospreay himself has expressed his desire to be on the show and kept his schedule open despite not officially being on Tony Khan's books.

If their previous encounters are anything to go by, another match between Omega and Ospreay will undoubtedly be one for the ages.

