"BOBBY LASHLEY'S WIFE IS IN AEW!!!" - Wrestling fans go berserk after former WWE Superstar Lana debuts at All Out

Wrestling fans went abuzz after former WWE Superstar Lana made her debut at AEW All Out in Chicago.

The night had already delivered a thrilling contest between Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs, which ended in Miro's victory. However, the excitement didn't end there. After the match, Hobbs attempted to extend a hand in a show of sportsmanship, only to launch a ruthless assault on The Redeemer. That's when the unexpected happened.

Lana (aka CJ Perry) emerged on the scene, armed with a steel chair, rushing to her husband's aid. But what unfolded next left fans in a state of confusion. Miro looked at her with anger and said, "You're not real!" before walking away from her.

Lana's debut in AEW left fans buzzing with excitement on Twitter. Many are eager to see how she will impact the promotion, while others couldn't help but recall her memorable WWE storyline as Bobby Lashley's on-screen wife when Miro (fka Rusev) feuded with The All Mighty.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Lana in AEW, but she's definitely made a big impression on fans so far.

Miro always wanted former WWE Superstar Lana to join him in AEW

More than two years have passed since Lana was last seen in WWE or any wrestling role. However, her spouse, Miro, has often referenced her in his promos, which led to speculation of her potential arrival in AEW.

During an interview with Whatculture Wrestling, Miro said he wants his wife to step foot in All Elite Wrestling:

"I think me and CJ [Lana] have always been money since the beginning. We’ve done this everywhere. We’ve gone from reality shows to other professional wrestling television shows, even ‘Drop The Mic. We’ve done rapping shows and stuff like that. I know that this always works. But in my mind, The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually."

He continued:

With her now in the promotion, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the couple.

How excited are you to see former WWE Superstar Lana back with Miro once again? Sound off in the comments section below.