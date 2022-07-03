"It’s a no-brainer" - Miro teases released WWE Superstar potentially signing with AEW

Miro recently discussed the possibility of seeing his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), in AEW.

The 37-year-old's pro wrestling future has been up in the air since parting ways with WWE in June last year. During her eight-year journey with the Stamford-based promotion, CJ had profound success managing her husband Miro, who used to work there as Rusev.

Lana even tried her luck as a pro wrestler, but she was eventually let go a year after her spouse's shocking release. The couple has since gone their separate ways. The Redeemer joined AEW, while his wife recently launched her official website on the Brand Army platform.

Speaking to Whatculture Wrestling, Miro stated that CJ Perry is presently busy with her outside projects, but "you never know" whether she'll return to wrestling:

“Well, you never know. She’s really focused on CJPerry.com, her website, and everything it has to do with. She’s doing movies, she’s producing movies, so she’s really, really busy. But like I said in my interview, it’s about my god, my gold and my gorgeous wife," Miro said.

However, the Bulgarian star believes he and his wife are "money" in the wrestling business. Miro added that it would be a "no-brainer" for Lana to join him in AEW:

"I think me and CJ [Lana] have always been money since the beginning. We’ve done this everywhere. We’ve gone from reality shows to other professional wrestling television shows, even ‘Drop The Mic. We’ve done rapping shows and stuff like that. I know that this always works. But in my mind, The Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually," he added. (h/t- Wrestlezone)

CJ Perry recently took to Twitter to address her absence from the business, revealing that she misses pro wrestling.

Interestingly, she was recently spotted in the crowd during the fallout episode of Double or Nothing, which saw Miro's long-awaited AEW return.

Miro vows to become AEW World Champion

Miro recently expressed his desire to win the AEW World Championship, which CM Punk currently holds.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, The Redeemer stated that he is world champion material, and Tony Khan knows it very well:

"Everybody knows I’m world champion material. From Tony Khan, to the audience, to you, to me; to call it otherwise would be short-changing the man who paid so much money to stay in this company for the long-term," Miro said.

Miro @ToBeMiro If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. If you mock the god in front of you, don't be surprised when you meet the devil behind you. https://t.co/Br39rnFyWJ

The former WWE Superstar last wrestled at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, where he failed to capture the newly introduced All-Atlantic Championship in a four-way match.

With the 36-year-old seemingly setting his sights on the coveted prize, it will be interesting to see whether the company inserts him in the title picture down the road.

