"Bombshell" - AEW star reacts to former WWE Superstar Summer Rae's Instagram photo

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was a prominent name during the promotion's Diva era, and during this tenure, she captured the hearts of many fans. Her popularity seems to extend to AEW as well, as veteran Madison Rayne recently shared some love for her on Instagram.

Many AEW stars have interacted with the WWE veteran over the past few years, leading many fans to hope she'll make some kind of appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion at some point. So far, that hasn't happened yet.

After catching wind of Summer Rae's recent Instagram post, Rayne complimented the former WWE Diva.

Madison Rayne has never shied away from complimenting her peers.

Summer Rae often interacts with AEW stars on social media, meaning she's clearly a fan of the product. Her most recent interaction was with Danhausen and Orange Cassidy after she took to social media to praise them for their hilarious promo.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Early last year, Summer Rae revealed why she actually left WWE

Despite never capturing gold in the Stamford-based promotion, Summer Rae gained a large following amongst fans. Additionally, at one stage, she was one of the most featured Divas in the promotion.

During an appearance on The Sessions with AEW's Renee Paquette, Summer Rae explained that her ventures outside of the promotion began to clash with her pro wrestling duties.

“I had a really great talk with Vince, and I’m just very honest with him… With the company back then, it’s different than now. I was in Maxim Hot 100 or I had this company wanting to do a shoot with me, but legally they would have to go through WWE to book me.”

Her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble was the last time she stepped foot in the squared circle, and it remains to be seen if she'll return to the Stamford-based promotion or jump over to AEW.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes